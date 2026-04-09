Trump questions NATO support in Iran war after meeting with chief Mark Rutte

Tensions between the United States and NATO have escalated after President Donald Trump criticised the alliance following a meeting with Secretary General Mark Rutte

According to CNN, in a post on Truth Social after the talks, Trump said: "NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN."

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Rutte, speaking to CNN, described the meeting as "very frank" and "very open", acknowledging differences between the two sides.

The White House did not release details of the discussion, but the talks come amid growing disagreements over NATO’s role in the Iran conflict.

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration that member states did not provide enough support, particularly around efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said NATO had been “tested and they failed”, adding that member countries had "turned their backs on the American people."

Rutte pushed back on that view, saying: "the large majority of European nations has been helpful with basing, with logistics, with overflights".

"It's therefore a nuanced picture”, he added.

Despite the tensions, Rutte said the world was "absolutely" safer following recent actions against Iran and credited Trump’s "leadership".

Trump has previously threatened to withdraw from the 32-member alliance, raising concerns about the future of NATO as divisions deepen over security and foreign policy.