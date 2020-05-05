Probe into Dr Furqan’s death under way, says Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that apparently there is no truth in the news report that Dr Furqan-ul-Haq, a former physician of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases who had died of the coronavirus a day earlier, had passed away due to the unavailability of ventilators in any of the city’s hospitals.

In his message on Twitter on Monday, the adviser, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said that the chief minister had ordered inquiry into the passing away of Dr Furqan.

He said the findings of the inquiry report would soon be shared with the public. He said there were still 283 ventilators available in the province for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.

The assertion that there was no ventilator available in the case of Dr Furqan was seemingly untrue, Barrister Wahab said, adding that the probe was being conducted to ascertain facts related to the case.