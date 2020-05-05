When ministers, advisers, SAPMs joined PTI

ISLAMABAD: Majority of the cabinet members are those who were never part of Imran Khan’s struggle and joined him just before the General Elections 2018.

Out of 50-member cabinet, there are only seven members (14 percent) who are old companions of Imran Khan who joined the PTI in first decade of 21st Century. The rest of the cabinet members (86 percent) have either joined the party after his successful public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 30, 2011 or just before the elections 2018.

Imran Khan’s cabinet consists of a sizeable number of technocrats, who were never part of PTI or Khan’s struggle but all of a sudden they have been inducted into the federal cabinet as Special Assistants or Advisers.

Out of 50, at least 10 members of Khan’s cabinet are those who joined the PTI immediately after the October 30, 2011 rally. All these members who joined the PTI in 2011 are holding key positions in Imran Khan government.

At least six cabinet members in Imran Khan government are those who joined the PTI between 2012 to 2017. These include some prominent names like Babar Awan, Fawad Chaudhry and Brig Ijaz Shah.

There are at least five members of the federal cabinet who joined the PTI just a few months prior to 2018 elections. Similarly, six members of Imran Khan’s cabinet are those who joined the PTI-led government after winning the 2018 elections. They joined the cabinet either through making an alliance with PTI or by joining the party after winning the elections as an independent candidate.

Before coming into power, Imran Khan frequently vowed to have a small cabinet and promised that his cabinet will be full of ‘change leaders’ who will passionately implement the agenda of change. The same promise he repeated in his 100-day plan after coming into power.

However, surprisingly the size of the cabinet has touched the 50 figure and many of them are the old faces who served previously in Musharraf, PPP and PML-N regimes as well.

Below is the list of federal and state ministers, advisers and special assistants with all the relevant details and their political profile.

1. Ghulam Sarwar Khan

On December 19, 2011, a group of about 30 politicians led by Jahangir Tareen announced their decision to join the PTI. Ghulam Sarwar Khan was also part of that group who joined the PTI.

2. Murad Saeed

Murad Saeed emerged from student politics as he was active in politics at the platform of Insaf Students Forum (ISF).

3. Pervez Khattak

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was among those politicians who joined the PTI after Imran Khan’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally in October 2011. On December 12, 2011, Khattak announced to join PTI. After winning the 2013 elections, he was appointed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He again contested the 2018 elections for National Assembly and was declared a winner.

4. Zubaida Jalal (BAP)

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalala has previously held key posts in former military dictator Pervez Musharraf regime. In the 2018 elections, she was elected on Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) ticket, which is an ally of PTI.

5. Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar

Two months prior to General Elections 2018, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar defected PML-N and announced to join PTI along with few other politicians from south Punjab. On May 10, he joined PTI and has served on key posts in Imran Khan’s government as a federal minister. His younger brother has also been given a key portfolio in Punjab government.

6. Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Minister Shafqat Mehmood joined PTI on November 23, 2011. As a bureaucrat, Mahmood served as deputy commissioner in Gujranwala and DG Khan for five years and also as additional commissioner Afghan Refugees Organisation for quite some time in 1985. He was additional secretary finance in Punjab during 1988-89 and later served as joint secretary PM’s Secretariat from 1989 to 1990. Mahmood was elected as member of Senate in March, 1994 for a six-year term.

7. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

After quitting Pakistan People's Party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi formally joined PTI on November 27, 2011. Qureshi’s joining of PTI was not the first precedent when he jumped any party as his political career has seen major shifts.

9. Dr. Shireen M. Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari is one of those leaders who joined Imran Khan’s party before the PTI’s famous 2011 Lahore rally. Miss Mazari joined the PTI in 2008. In 2009, she was Information Secretary and Spokesperson of PTI. In 2012, she resigned from PTI. However, she rejoined the party in 2013.

10. Muhammad Hammad Azhar

On October 06, 2011, former Governor Punjab Mian Azhar and his son Hammad Azhar joined PTI. It was Hammad Azhar who convinced his father to join Imran Khan’s party. Hammad is now Federal Minister for Industries and Production.

11. Syed Shibli Faraz

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of the house in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz has recently been inducted in the federal cabinet as Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting.

12. Syed Aminul Haque (MQM)

Syed Aminul Haq has been appointed as federal minister on MQM’s quota in the federal cabinet as the party had formed alliance with PTI after the General Election 2018.

13. Dr. Fehmida Mirza

Former Speaker National Assembly won the General Elections 2018 on Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) ticket. The GDA formed an alliance with PTI and appointed the former NA Speaker as Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination.

14. Ijaz Ahmad Shah

In 2015, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah contested by-elections on NA-137 Nankana Sahib as an independent candidate but with the support of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. However, he lost the election. He became active member of PTI and inducted in PTI’s core committee in March 2017.

15. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur was associated with PTI even before the 2011 rally. He was elected as Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during General Elections 2013 and served as provincial minister. In 2018 he contested the elections for National Assembly and appointed as federal minister after winning the general elections 2018.

16. Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem (MQM)

Dr Farogh Naseem has been appointed as member of the federal cabinet on MQM’s quota as the party is a ruling ally of PTI. Dr Farogh has been given the important Law and Justice Ministry.

17. Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi joined PTI in 1999. He was a Founding President of the Imran Khan Foundation US. In 2000, he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a general member. In the 2002 general elections, he formally started his political career as PTI’s candidate for PS 116 in Karachi.

18. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati

Like many other politicians, Azam Khan Swati also joined the PTI after the October 2011 rally Lahore. Swati announced to join PTI on December 17, 2011. Before joining PTI, he was a Senator on Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F) ticket but he resigned from the Senatorship.

19. Syed Fakhar Imam

Syed Fakhar Imam contested General Elections 2018 as an independent candidate. However, after winning the elections he announced to join PTI. He served as Chairman Kashmir Committee before his appointment as Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research.

20. Asad Umar

Asad Umar formally joined the PTI in 2012 and later he was made senior vice president of the party. He won the General Elections 2013 from Islamabad and then re-elected in 2018. After winning the General Elections 2018, he was appointed as Finance Minister but he resigned from his post on April 18, 2019.On November 19, 2019 Imran Khan appointed him as Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives.

21. Omar Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub joined PTI on February 18, 2018. Omar served as a state minister for Finance during the regime of General (retired) Pervez Musharraf from 2004 to 2007.

22. Muhammad Mian Soomro

Just a month before the General Elections 2018, former chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro joined PTI on June 07, 2018. He served as the Chairman of the Senate of from 2003 to 2009. Soomro is serving now as Federal Minister for Privatization.

23. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is not a part of PTI but as the head of Awami Muslim League he formed alliance with Imran Khan. This alliance was formed after Khan’s 30th October 2011 rally, which continues as of today.

24. Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri joined PTI on November 08, 2017.

25. Fawad Ahmed

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry joined PTI on June 8, 2016. After winning the General Elections 2018 from Jhelum, he was appointed as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting. However, later his portfolio was changed. Chaudhry is best know as the spokesman for former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

26. Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan

Just a few months before the General Elections 2018, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan joined PTI on May 18, 2018. After winning the elections in 2018, he was appointed as Federal Minister for National Food Security and is now Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)

27. Faisal Vawda

On December 27, 2011 Imran Khan held a public rally in Karachi where according to some media reports, an industrialist Faisal Vawda donated Rs10 million for the rally. Apparently, during this period Vawda became close to Imran Khan and he joined PTI formally.

State Ministers

Zartaj Gul

Unlike many politicians, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul is not new to the party. After completing her education, she joined PTI and became a volunteer with Insaf Students Forum (ISF) in 2005.

Muhammad Shabbir Ali

After winning the general elections 2018 from NA-181 as an independent candidate, Shabbir Ali joined PTI on August 10, 2018. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as State Minister for Housing and Works.

Shehryar Afridi

In 2002, Shehryar Afridi contested elections as an independent candidate from NA-14 Kohat but lost. After a lapse of 11 years he again contested the elections from the same constituency NA-14 on PTI ticket in 2013. This time he succeeded. He was re-elected on NA-32 Kohat in 2018 elections from PTI the ticket.

Special Assistants to Prime Minister

Mirza Shahzad Akbar

Shahzad Akbar was a former deputy prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A lawyer by profession, Mirza Shahzad Akbar was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind

Sardar Rind joined PTI on October 17, 2015. He was a cabinet member of Musharraf regime. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Activities pertaining to Ministries of Water Resources, Power and Petroleum in the Balochistan. Ali Nawaz Awan

Ali Nawaz Awan joined PTI in 2005 as a worker. In 2015, he contested the local bodies elections and became Union Council Chairman on PTI ticket and later he was alleviated as Opposition Leader of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. After winning the 2018 elections from Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as SAPM on Capital Development Authority Affairs.

Shahzad Syed Qasim

On October 27, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Shahzad Qasim as SAPM on power.

Tania S. Aidrus

Tania Aidrus has been appointed as SPAM on Digital Pakistan Initiative in December 2019. She was introduced to the government by Jahangir Tareen. Miss Aidrus was the Chief of Staff and Head of Strategic Initiatives on the Next Billion Users (NBU) team at Google. Mohammad Shahzad Arbab

Arbab Shahzad was Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during first tenure of PTI-led government. As chief secretary, he developed some differences with the-then Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Later in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as SAPM on Establishment.

Dr. Zafar Mirza

Dr Zafar Mirza has served in the World Health Organization (WHO). He has no political background. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as SAPM on Health on April 23, 2019

Moeed W. Yusuf

Dr Moeed Yusuf has served as the Associate vice-president at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). He has served on a number of important task forces, advisory councils, working groups, and governing boards, both in the U.S. and Pakistan. In October 2019 Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning with the status of Minister of State.

Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) is a British Pakistani politician and businessman. He is a very close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the 2018 elections victory, Imran Khan announced his cabinet and Zulfi was appointed as SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.

Nadeem Afzal Gondal

A few months prior to general elections 2018, Nadeem Afzal Chan joined PTI. Chan was Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Punjab Chapter before joining the PTI. However, he resigned from his party position and announced to join PTI on April 19, 2018.

Nadeem Babar

In April 2019 Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed energy sector professional Nadeem Babar as his special assistant on energy. His appointment triggered controversy as the PM’s decision was a serious violation of conflict of interest. Nadeem Babar was a major player of energy sector and at the time of his appointment he still held the shares of Orient Power — an independent power producer (IPP). Dr. Sania Nishtar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 14, 2019 appointed Dr Sania Nishtar to the post of special assistant to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation. Dr Nishtar has already served as a minister in the 2013 caretaker government. She was appointed co-chair to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) high-level commission on non-communicable diseases.

Muhammad Usman Dar

Usman Dar contested the elections on PP-122 Sialkot in 2008 as an independent candidate but he received 166 votes only. In 2013, he contested the elections on PTI ticket from NA-110 Sialkot but was unsuccessful. Similarly, he ran for the seat of the National Assembly as a PTI candidate from Constituency NA-73 (Sialkot-II) in 2018 general election but was unsuccessful. On 10 October 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Dar as Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. On December 03, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as his Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs.

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa

General Asim Saleem Bajwa has served as Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) from June 2012 to December 2016. As a three star general he has served as Commander Southern Command. He retired in September 2019 as a Lieutenant General. Within two months of his retirement from Pakistan Army he was appointed Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority in November 2019. On April 28, 2020 Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting.

Advisers

Malik Amin Aslam Khan

Malik Amin Aslam was elected as Member National Assembly (MNA) on PML-Q ticket during military dictator Pervez Musharraf regime in 2002. Later he was appointed as Minister of State for Environment. In the general elections of 2008, he contested the elections on PTI’s ticket and lost. He re-joined PTI on November 19, 2011 and contested the 2013 elections but remained unsuccessful. During the 2018 elections, Imran Khan did not award him party ticket. However, after coming into power he appointed him as his Adviser on Climate Change.

Abdul Razak Dawood

Abdul Razak Dawood has served as a federal minister in the Musharraf era. He was the federal minister for commerce, industries and production from November 1999 till November 2002. Prime Minister Imran Khan also chose him and gave him the same portfolios.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh served as Minister for Finance, Planning & Development in Sindh Province during 2000-2002. He also served as Finance Minister during PPP regime from March 2010 to February 2013. In April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as his Adviser on Finance and Revenue.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain

Dr Ishrat Hussain has served in the World Bank for over two decades. After winning the 2018 elections, PM Imran Khan appointed him his Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity.

Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan

Former PPP leader and ex-federal minister Senator Babar Awan joined PTI on June 23, 2017. Later on April 07, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan again appointed him as his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs.