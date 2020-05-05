Emergency support for coronavirus-hit families

Islamabad : An international Japanese NGO, KnK (Kokkyo naki Kodomotachi, Children without Borders), has stepped forward to provide emergency support to the families worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Under the initiative, 165 families in target villages of Haripur district have been provided with one-month food package along with sanitation kits.

Besides providing financial support to the vulnerable families in targeted areas, KnKhas has also initiated a hygiene awareness campaign among the village communities to sensitize them about the threat of COVID-19 virus and also sanitized houses, roads and mosques in the area.

The schoolchildren were also trained on how to better protect themselves from the corona virus like practicing hand wash regularly, which is the easiest safety precaution against this invisible enemy.

To better equip the medical staff fighting the COVID-19 as a front-line force, KnK also provided personal protective equipment and other necessary medical equipment through a local NGO, Friends Welfare Association, to three hospitals where corona virus patients are being treated. There is no doubt that the Medical Staff fighting against the deadly COVID-19 virus is the front-line force and without whom fight against this pandemic can never be won.

Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori said the emergency support showed the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan as well as the strong will to stand by those in need to fight against COVID-19.

"I believe that such good-will gestures will continue in the future,” he said.

Earlier this month, another international Japanese NGO, AAR-Japan, has distributed relief assistance such as food packages and hygiene kits in the targeted areas of Mansehra district to help and support the vulnerable families after the outbreak of COVID-19.