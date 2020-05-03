Girl raped by seven youths in India

BHOPAL, India: An 18-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped by seven youths in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said.

The accused who included three minors waylaid the victim and her cousin brother when they were returning home in their village of Padhar on a motorbike late on Wednesday evening and then dragged the girl to the nearby forest after throwing her kin in a well, the foreign media reported on Saturday.

They then gang-raped her for about five hours, police said.

“The girl’s brother managed to come out of the well and informed the family members. The villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the girl. The accused who were trying to take away the girl fled the spot,” Betul district superintendent of police Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria said.

Five accused were arrested, while two others were still absconding, police said.

According to the police, the girl and her cousin were returning home after fueling their motorbike in a petrol station when the incident took place.