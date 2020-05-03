Explosive defused

BANNU: Taking prompt action, the police defused explosives and saved the area from destruction.

Police said that local people informed the Haveed police station about a suspicious bag lying on the Qabristan Road in Shakh Landak. Soon after receiving information, Station House Officer Asmatullah Niaz along with a police party rushed to the spot. The police cordoned off the area and called out the Bomb Disposal Unit.

The police said that the BDU personnel checked the bag, which was stuffed with five kilogram explosives, one motorcycle battery and a hand-grenade. The BDU defused the explosives and saved the area from the destruction. The police claimed that the saboteurs had placed the explosives along the roadside to target someone.