Minimum ‘Fitrana’ fixed at Rs90 per head

Islamabad: The minimum amount of ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ has been fixed at Rs90 per head this year by Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council PUC), said Chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement issued here.

According to Ashrafi, as per the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for ‘Fitrana’ is calculated as Rs90 per head.

The faithful who want to pay ‘Fitrana’ equal to the price of barley, dates and raisin should pay Rs260 ,Rs1,100 and Rs1,900 per head respectively.

Darul Afta Ulema has asked the people to pay ‘Fitrana’ much before Eid to help mitigating the sufferings of the deserving who are facing economic crunch due to COVID-19 lockdown. The Ulema urged the affluent to prefer paying maximum amount as ‘Fitrana’.