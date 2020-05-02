FDA staffers contribute to CM Corona Fund

FAISALABAD: Under the directives of the Punjab Government, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) officers and staff have contributed donations from their salaries to the Chief Minister’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Talking to reporters, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said one-day salary of employees of grade 1 to 16 and two-day salary from the officers of grade 17 to19 and three-day salary of officers of grade 20 and above has been deducted to contribute to the CM Coronavirus Relief Fund.

He said the amount collected from the salaries of FDA officers and staff would be donated to the CM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund He said the FDA would not remain behind from others in connection with containing the spread of coronavirus and the FDA employees are abiding by coronavirus precautionary measures with full passion and commitment.

He said the FDA officers and staff are also performing duty at quarantine centre to assist the district administration and allout resources were being mobilised to look after the inmates of quarantine centre besides providing them meal for sehri and iftari and other necessities. He said special efforts are underway to make the lockdown a success and FDA monitoring teams are actively performing duty in the FDA controlled areas and commercial markets. The DG said city roads have been washed with the disinfecting water as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus while special facilities of hands washing with disinfecting water have been provided to citizens at important public places. The DG pointed out that the food packets are also being distributed among the lockdown-hit people under the arrangements of FDA. He said this welfare programme will continue to supplement the efforts of the government for the help of needy people during the current difficulties due to coronavirus. Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Director Finance Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers were also present on the occasion.