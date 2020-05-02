Four people die of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Four people including a woman died of coronavirus in Nowshera district on Friday as six more persons tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

The officials said those who lost battle to the viral disease were Ms Qadar Gulla, 65, a resident of Dag Behsud, Bashiruddin, 57, of Nowshera Kalaan, Zaffar Niaz Jan, 40, a resident of Dag Ismail Khel, and 57-year-old, Jangrez Khan of Sher Garhi. They said five of the six persons who tested positive for the virus included Mohammed and wife of Saeedur Rehman, Shamsur Rehman, 15, and 10 years old daughter of Dr Muhammad Nabi of the QMC and Noor Muhammad.