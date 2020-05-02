Initiative launched to offer ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’ meals to cops

Islamabad : To honour the services of frontline fighters against novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Hashoo Group has decided to launch an initiative to provide Sehr and Iftar meals to Karachi police personnel at their checkpoints during the holy month of Ramazan.

The decision was made during a meeting held between DIG South Sharjeel Kharal and GM Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi Tariq Deen.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hashoo Group is going to provide daily Sehr and Iftar meals to on-duty law-enforcement agency (LEA) personnel deployed at security checkpoints in Karachi South.

The Group, in collaboration with Karachi Police, is going to deliver a total of 5,040 hygienically packed, nutritious meals to the policemen manning these checkpoints throughout Ramazan.

Through this heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Hashoo Group aims to acknowledge and appreciate the dauntless courage of the law-enforcement personnel rendering tireless duties to ensure the safety and security of the citizens under the turmoil of the pandemic.

In addition, the Hashoo Foundation - through its Hashoo Humanitarian Programme - has already responded to the crisis with its emergency and relief activities such as the distribution of food packages, hygiene and medical kits to vulnerable communities and LEAs, and will continue to do so until the pandemic is over.

Chief Operating Officer of the Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Haseeb Gardezi said: “We thank the courageous policemen for displaying genuine care and bravery in bringing us peace and security while we stay comfortable and feel safe at our homes during this unprecedented.”