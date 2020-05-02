Abducted girl recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Friday recovered a five-year old girl kidnapped for ransom and also rescued two girls from a burning flat, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Sabiha Khanam informed Golra Police that her five-year old daughter Muqadas Bibi has been allegedly kidnapped by Malik Rab Nawaz who has also demanded an amount of Rs3,00,000 as ransom.

DIG (Operations) constituted a team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk which also included DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan and SHO Golra Police Station. The team succeeded in recovering the girl safely besides arresting the kidnapper Malik Rab Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Ramana Police on information of Rescue 15 saved two girls, Nazia Sadiq and Kainat from a burning room of a flat in sector G-10/3 which was set on fire by their uncle over a domestic dispute. Ramana Police team managed to extinguish the fire and also arrested the uncle of the girls, Asif Masih, and further investigation is underway into the matter.