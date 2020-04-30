Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan appointed as MD NTDC

LAHORE: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has appointed Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan as managing director of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) as stopgap arrangement.

Dr Khawaja Rifat on Wednesday took over the charge of the post of MD, NTDC. His predecessor Mr Zafar Abbas, joint secretary (Power Division) has resigned from the post of MD NTDC due to his commitment at Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

A spokesman for NTDC said here on Wednesday that Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan did his PhD and MSc in Electrical Engineering from University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia and BSc Electrical Engineering from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. He also holds master’s degree in human resource management from NUML, Islamabad. He enjoys 27 years of power sector experience. He performed his duties in NTDC as general manager Power System Planning, GM Design and Engineering, GM Performance Assessment, GM Asset Management and GM Project Delivery.