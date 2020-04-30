3,980 pilgrims, 9,117 Tableeghi Jamaat members sent home after testing negative for coronavirus

LAHORE: A meeting presided over by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat reviewed testing and healthcare facilities for coronavirus-affected pilgrims, Tableeghi Jamaat members and other patients, availability of eatables, wheat procurement and administrative matters in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and secretaries of relevant departments whereas IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

The additional chief secretary home briefed that after being tested negative for coronavirus 3,355 out of 3,980 pilgrims and 9,117 out of 11,414 Tableeghi members have been sent homes. The chief secretary directed that pilgrims and Tableeghi members, including foreigners, whose coronavirus test is negative, be immediately dispatched to their respective areas.

The meeting also reviewed steps being taken to control prices of essential commodities, especially edibles, in the province during Ramazan. The chief secretary ordered the Secretary Industries and field officers to expedite crackdown on profiteers and hoarders to provide relief to people during the holy month. He mentioned that the federal government would be contacted for enhancing supply of apple, dates and lemon to the province.

The law minister said that Punjab would devise a strategy regarding Youm-e-Ali after seeking guideline from the federal government. The IG asked all regional and district police officers to focus on Ramazan security, enforcement of lockdown, besides controlling crime so that rule of law could be ensured.