Pharma Bureau donates devices

KARACHI: Pharma Bureau, the representative body of multinational pharmaceuticals in Pakistan, has donated biomedical devices to COVID-19 Isolation Unit and negative ventilation system to Medical ICU of Civil Hospital Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

Portable X-Ray machine with trolley, An ECG machine with tray and four heart monitors, worth Rs2.54 million were given to COVID-19 isolation unit of Civil Hospital, it added.

Moreover, a negative ventilation system worth Rs5.85 million has also be donated for the Medical ICU of Civil Hospital.

"Civil Hospital Karachi is on the frontline in battle against coronavirus and, we being the stakeholder in healthcare system, doing our best to support government and healthcare community to counter this pandemic in Pakistan," said Ayesha T Haq, executive director of Pharma Bureau.