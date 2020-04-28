close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
April 28, 2020

Security guard found dead in Islamabad

National

 
April 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A security guard of Sector G-7, Sitara Market was found dead inside the post office building here on Monday under mysterious circumstances. Irshad Ahmed, Security Guard of G-7 Post Office was resident of Dhamiyal Camp Rawalpindi was in quite good of health when he jointed duty on Sunday evening, said Pakistan Post officials.

