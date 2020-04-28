Security guard found dead in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A security guard of Sector G-7, Sitara Market was found dead inside the post office building here on Monday under mysterious circumstances. Irshad Ahmed, Security Guard of G-7 Post Office was resident of Dhamiyal Camp Rawalpindi was in quite good of health when he jointed duty on Sunday evening, said Pakistan Post officials.