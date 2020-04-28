Islamabad police arrest swindler

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: CIA of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policemen used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said.
A team nabbed a drug pusher Jehangir Khan from a filling station in sector D-17. The accused produced his photo before the police team at the time of arrest showing him as senior rank officer of police. The police team found it fake on verification.