Tue Apr 28, 2020
Islamabad police arrest swindler

ISLAMABAD: CIA of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policemen used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said.

A team nabbed a drug pusher Jehangir Khan from a filling station in sector D-17. The accused produced his photo before the police team at the time of arrest showing him as senior rank officer of police. The police team found it fake on verification.

