close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

Policemen suspended over corruption charges

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended two policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Monday. He said that complaints of corruption were received against these policemen and inquiry into complaints have been now marked to Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk. The SP would submit inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports.

Latest News

More From Pakistan