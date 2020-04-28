Policemen suspended over corruption charges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended two policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Monday. He said that complaints of corruption were received against these policemen and inquiry into complaints have been now marked to Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk. The SP would submit inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports.