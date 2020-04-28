50kg drugs seized, three held in Mardan

By our correspondent

MARDAN: District police have seized about 50kg drugs including heroin, charas and opium, a senior officer said.Speaking to journalists, Mardan DPO Sajjad Khan said a car was intercepted in Toru Police Station jurisdiction. He said the police contingent arrested Muhammad Fayyaz and Amir Shehzad who were smuggling over 30kg opium and 20kg charas to Punjab province.

“Besides the two arrested, the police have also confiscated the car (GTJ-22) and the contrabands and further investigation is being carried out in the case,” he added.Also, he said that in a separate action, the police in Hoti area arrested one Ahmed Khan while recovering almost 1kg heroin from his possession.