Owners of pushcarts, tandoors allowed to work after 4 pm in KP

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the KP government has lifted the ban on pushcarts and tandoors after 4 pm in view of the difficulties faced by the fasting people.

Briefing the media on the coronavirus situation at the Information Media Cell, he said difficult decisions were being taken for the protection of the people. According to an official handout, the adviser said that 71 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

He said the total number of coronavirus patients had reached 1864, adding five deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 98. Ajmal Wazir said that 30 patients have recovered in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients who have defeated the viral disease to 515. The adviser elaborated on the government’s measures to deal with the virus. He said protective equipment had been sent to the medical staff of 49 hospitals across the province to deal with the coronavirus.

The adviser said the government was providing all the necessary equipment to the medical staff on a priority basis. Appreciating the services of doctors and other medical staff in the current situation, Ajmal Wazir said doctors and other medics were our heroes and their safety was a priority with the government. Of the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme in the tribal districts, he said that the data of North and South Waziristan had been completed and now cash was being provided to the deserving people there. Ajmal Wazir said that under the programme, the cash flow from the provincial government will also start soon. He said that a sum of Rs. 6,000 would be provided by the provincial government for three months. The advisor has said that ulema are on the same page with the government against the coronavirus.

They have, he explained, agreed to all the precautionary measures taken by the medical experts including social distancing. Ajmal Wazir said he would brief the media along with the committee comprising the ulema. The adviser said the chief minister himself was on the front-line and monitoring all the arrangements and that he was being briefed by all the relevant departments on the current situation on a daily basis. Ajmal Wazir requested the people to stay home and avoid going out unnecessarily. If it is very important to go out, then all precautions, including social distance and wearing masks, should be exercised, added the adviser.