Aminul Haq hands over sanitising walk-through gates to mosques

Syed Aminul Haque, a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s central leader who recently took charge as federal minister for information technology and telecommunication system, said on Monday he felt pride in being a worker and a member of the party’s coordination committee rather than a minister.

He expressed these views during an event for the handover of sanitising walk-through gates to the managements of a number of mosques and imambargahs in District Central. The MQM-P's central convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, was the chief guest of the event.

“The Sindh government has spent 500,000 to 1,000,000 rupees on a single sanitising walk-through gate, whereas the MQM-P’s representative has made it available for an amount smaller that,” said Haque.

He also criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government for using zakat committee chairmen and its own party workers to distribute rations, instead of using elected local government representatives at the union committee level. Due to this, he added, large-scale complaints about irregularities and nepotism had been received.

“We demand of the country’s investigation agencies to probe the irregularities,” he said. Siddiqui, the event’s chief guest, said that the MQM-P believed in serving the people and the party always stood with the people in difficult times.

He appreciated the MQM-P-affiliated local government representatives, volunteers and the party’s charity front Khidmat Khalaq Foundation for playing their active roles in providing relief to the needy people, who had been affected by the ongoing lockdown. “The political parties which have roots among the people cannot be finished,” he said. “It is the reason that people support the MQM-P in difficult times."