Sirajul Haq accuses PTI of using Tiger Force to control voters

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using Tiger Force to control voters in the constituencies of his party men for coming elections, and the government had no reach upto the real deserving people as it was doling out relief only to those registered in BISP.

Millions of daily wage earners, domestic servant women, peddlers and poor peasants rendered unemployed by the lockdown were looking up to the PTI government for help but those running Ehsaas Programme had no ‘Ehsaas’ (consideration) for them, he said while talking to the media after inspecting the distribution of relief packets to the deserving people on Monday.

Sirajul Haq said the government could not even reach up to the 25 per cent of the deserving poor in the country, and there were millions deprived of even basic food for Sehr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

He condemned the PTI government for charging triple fare and huge fee in the name of quarantine charges from those overseas Pakistanis who sent billions of dollars foreign exchange as remittance back home. He demanded government not to fleece the Pakistanis returning under this pandemic and immediately return the excess fare and hotel charges to them. He warned the government against forcing the families of those dying in hospitals of other diseases to declare them as dead by coronavirus. He wondered what purpose the government wanted to serve by declaring all those dying in the country as victims of coronavirus.

Sirajul Haq said that Ramazan was at hand while most of the markets and business centres were closed. He appealed to the nation and the affluent to reach out to the poor and deserving people around them with ration and other necessities as this was a religious obligation and a source of divine blessings.

Sirajul Haq noted that in very calamity, such as floods or earthquake, the Pakistani nation had served its brethren in distress and proved itself as the one of the most charitable nation. Similarly, he said, the Pakistanis have also been helping their brethren in Kashmir, Palestine and the Rohangyas in Myanmar in their hour of misery.

He noted that ever since the start of the coronavirus, the government had been confused and indecisive, while the volunteers of the JI and Al-Khidmat quickly spread to every nook and corner to help out the deserving.

He urged the volunteers to carry out the cleanliness and disinfecting the mosques on Friday next and spend the Friday night praying to the Lord seeking forgiveness.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, made telephonic contacts with Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Islamic Jamhoori Ittehad president Hafiz Zubair Ahmed Zaheer and Chairman of the four religious boards Sahibzada Saiful Rehman, and discussed with them the situation caused by the corona virus and the relief being provided to the deserving people.