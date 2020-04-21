Small traders seek permission for limited business

LAHORE:Small traders demanded the government’s permission for doing limited business as the sector was adversely affected for due to lockdown and markets could be opened on rotational basis.

The demand was raised by the traders in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday. Those attended the meeting included Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Rana Sikandar Azam, Vice-President Bilal Waheed and Members Executive Committee. The delegation members from Car Dealers Association included Shehzad Aslam, Haji Idrees and others. The delegation from trader community included Muhammad Ali Mian, Malik Amanat and others. The PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry and high officials of industries and trade department also attended the meeting.

The traders suggested that as government had allowed opening of construction sector, so small businesses linked with it should also be opened. They urged him that permission for opening up business should be granted for a limited period of time and assured that traders would fully implement the SOPs being laid down by the government. Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a strong supporter for opening up business sector. He assured them that the government wanted to re-open various businesses and industries so that people’s employment could be restored.

The minister emphasised that the government would not only completely eradicate Covid-19 pandemic but would also take steps to save trade and businesses. The whole world, including Pakistan, is greatly worried over dangerous coronavirus pandemic, he added.

He vowed that he was a true representative of traders and industrialists and would put forth their recommendations before the federal government. He underscored that with the smooth running of business and industry, the economy of the country also moved forward and flourished.

He maintained that during the first phase, low risk-prone industries had been opened. He stated that firstly governments of all the four provinces would be brought on the same page and thereby all businesses and industries would be opened up under a phased programme. He assured them that the wheel of the business would be run in consultation with the traders. He informed that state-of-the-art Expo Centres would be set up in Faisalabad and Multan along with providing maximum relief to traders and industrialists.

The minister intimated that traders’ grievances would be redressed. He said that positive proposals given by traders would be fully implemented. He informed that mega relief package had been given by the government for the poor segment of society that had been badly affected owing to lockdown. He informed that the government had also chalked out a programme to grant loans to small traders on soft terms. He maintained that traders and the government were on the same page and would jointly advance forward.