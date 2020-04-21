Govt urged to conduct exams

Rawalpindi: Principal of Jinnah Institute of Informatics, Commerce & Sciences, Masood Sultan Chaudhry has demanded of the government to conduct examinations of Intermediate and graduation keeping in view the significance of the academic year of the students, says a press release.

In a statement, he appreciated that all the measures of government including lockdown to combat COVID 19 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Now the PM has announced reopening of certain industries after easing lockdown with implementation of certain SOPs.

Masood Sultan has requested the Prime Minister to ease the education sector for conducting only annual examination of intermediate & graduation levels to save the academic year of several students.

Further, he requested the promotion of students till grade 8 to the next class/grade based on the previous internal assessment record of the students. He emphasised the significance of education sector for national development and requested for at least arrangement of board university examinations for promotion of the students to the next class/grade with issuance of certain SOPs for examination centers. He said that all the educational Institutions along-with their grounds are lying vacant, so they can be turned into the examination centers.