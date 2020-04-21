BU donates to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Islamabad:While the country is combating coronavirus pandemic, many individuals and organizations including our Armed Forces Pak Army, Pak Navy and Pak Air Force have considered contributing their salaries as civic duty.

Likewise, Bahria University has also lined-up its resources to counter implications of coronavirus across the country. In this perspective, Bahria University Management including officers and faculty across Pakistan have donated one day's salary to the PM COVID 19 Relief Fund to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Bahria University being dedicated to encourage community services was one of the first to have contributed in this noble cause considering it a national obligation. Beside the generous monetary contribution, University is also extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to aggrieved families.

Students of BU, Islamabad Lahore & Karachi campuses, keeping safety measures are actively involved in relief work. Large number of ration packs containing basic food items for a month are being distributed to underprivileged families.