EBM donates Rs100m to PM’s COVID-19 relief fund

KARACHI: In a recent meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, MD and CEO of EBM, Pakistan’s leading manufacturer of branded biscuits, made a commitment to donate PKR 100 million to the PM Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Dr. Munir appreciated the Government of Pakistan as well as the Prime Minister for their tireless efforts as well as for the preventive measures taken to overcome the public-health challenge and to safeguard the nation’s community and economy.

With regard to her company’s role in facilitating the government in their campaign against COVID-19, she said, “EBM has made a commitment to support the government in its efforts to provide food and relief to millions of deserving households during lockdown.

We have also donated medical equipment to enable the provision of better healthcare at hospitals. At this time of crisis, the corporate community and the civil society must unite & contribute additional resources in order to help eliminate hunger, disease and poverty, while also paving the way for an early economic recovery.”The donation was appreciated by the Prime Minister who said, ‘We greatly appreciate this gesture from English Biscuits Manufacturers and believe that this donation will go a long way in terms of fulfilling the immediate needs of the nation.’

EBM will continue its donations, in cash and kind, for the PM’s Fund and other notable charities, ensuring transparent distribution, based on Data.*****