‘UAE is providing best possible facilities to Pak expatriates’

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi has assured that his country is providing best possible facilities to the expatriates from Pakistan living in the UAE in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He reminded that repatriation of four hundred inmates of prisons belonging to Pakistan was part of the facilities. Ambassador Hamad was talking to media here Wednesday. The UAE government is looking after expatriates living in the Emirates at the face of ongoing pandemic since they have been partners in the development of the UAE, the ambassador added.

In the meanwhile, reports suggest that hundreds of Pakistani prisoners will be flown home from the UAE after being freed in a government amnesty. Pakistan’s embassy said almost 400 inmates were given a reprieve because of the pandemic and the lead-up to Ramazan. “In the backdrop of the prevailing situation following the outbreak of COVID-19, the UAE government has released nearly 400 Pakistani prisoners,” the embassy said.

The government of Pakistan sincerely thanks the brotherly government of the UAE for this kind gesture during the challenging times. “These prisoners were serving their term in the UAE jails for minor offences. The two special flights arranged by the UAE government. Pakistani officials said further flights were expected to begin next week for expatriates who wish to return home. More than 25,000 have formally requested repatriation in recent weeks. Many have lost jobs, closed businesses or taken extended leave because of the economic effect of COVID-19.

Consul General Ahmed Ali said residents would have to pay for their own tickets and that more information was expected in the coming days.

Last week, hundreds of people gathered outside the Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai to register for repatriation. Some chanted slogans against the Pakistani government, which ordered a shutdown of all flights on March 21.

Only a handful of repatriation flights have been allowed so far, mostly for those in exceptional circumstances. At least 400 Pakistani prisoners, who were released by the UAE government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic returned home by two special flights. The special flights, which were operated after an understanding was reached between the governments of Pakistan and the UAE, were first flights of the UAE to enter Pakistan’s airspace since the suspension of inbound air traffic, in place since March 21, amid the pandemic. Arranged by the UAE government, the flights took the prisoners to Faisalabad International Airport and Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.