Flag March conducted in ICT to create awareness about Covid-19

Islamabad: A Flag March participated by personnel of Islamabad City police was conducted in Capital for awareness against coronavirus. The flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex under the supervision of SP (City) Sarfarz Ahmed Virk and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

The flag march was conducted following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who has asked for strict compliance on directions of the government during lockdown situation.

DIG (Operations) said that purpose of this march is to create awareness against coronavirus. All institutions responsible for law enforcement are ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens, he added.

DIG (Operations) also appealed the citizens to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement. He said precautionary measures were the only solution against coronavirus and citizens should take care health of their families.

Islamabad police was ready to tackle challenging situation and morale of force was very much high, he said adding that implementation on government directions would be fully ensured. The DIG (Operations) also directed decent attitude with citizens especially during efforts against Covid-19 pandemic and follow the policy of `Phele Salam – Phir Kalam’.