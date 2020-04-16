2 coronavirus victims laid to rest

lahore: The two women who died of coronavirus were laid to rest by Edhi Corona Taskforce on Wednesday in the graveyards of their localities.

Coronavirus victim Tasneem Shaukat, 55, a resident of Shadman, was admitted to Mayo Hospital where she could not survive. She was laid to rest in a graveyard at Shadman. Another Covid-19 victim identified as Kausar Hameed, 45, a resident of Outfall Road, died at Mayo Hospital. She was laid to rest in Gora Graveyard.