Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another Covid-19 patient died in Ali Baig area here on Wednesday, raising the tally of causalities from the fatal viral infection to four since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Eighty-six-year-old Safeer Khan of Ali Baig area in Nowshera district, was admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, in a serious condition.According to Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Niaz, the Safeer Khan was suffering from fever and cough from the last several days.

They said that his swabs were sent to laboratory for coronavirus test, which was later declared positive. They said that the patient was taken to KTH when his health condition deteriorated where he expired. Meanwhile, a large number of people in Ali Baig attended Safeer Khan’s last ritual as the deceased was a prominent person of the area. DC Shahid Ali has expressed concern over noncompliance of health protocol by the people during funeral and burial of the deceased. He said that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection. The official appealed to people to follow instructions, adopt preventive steps and maintain lockdown so that the residents could be saved from the Covid-19 in the area.