Some more businesses allowed to open amid extension in lockdown

Rawalpindi : In the light of Punjab Home Department directions, the local administration Rawalpindi Wednesday issued a notification to allow opening of some businesses during lockdown with adoption of necessary precautions to avoid coronavirus spread among citizens. The local administration has been asked to enforce this notification according to Section 144(6) during lockdown at any cost.

According to Notification No DIB-3037, the number of coronavirus cases in on the rise in Punjab including Rawalpindi and Islamabad which poses a serious threat to public. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of outbreak of the disease in the province. There are sufficient grounds to proceed under Sections 4(c), 5(e), and (f) of ‘The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, it stated.

The Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said, “We will follow the directions of Punjab Home Department. “All markets, shopping malls restaurants, public places, parks educational institutions, cinema halls, snooker clubs, gyms and marriage halls will remain closed as per routine. There shall be a complete ban on intra city, inter district and inter province movement of people by public transport,” he said. “We will take strict action against lockdown violators,” he warned.

On the other hand, tailors, welders, dry cleaners, barbers, hardware shopkeepers, electrical shops, mechanics, engine oil and filter sellers, tyre puncture shopkeepers, fridge and fans mechanics, car mechanics, beauty parlours, auto shopkeepers, hardware shops and several other shopkeepers opened their businesses after issuance of the notification.

Some shopkeepers in inner city while majority at Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and Saddar faced problems during morning because police did not allow them to open their shops till the proper issuance of the notification by the local administration till noon.

On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the staff of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) retuned back.