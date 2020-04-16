Brisk activity in Chak Shahzad as isolation facility takes shape

Islamabad : Construction work on the 250-bedded Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) being established in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area is progressing in full swing. The hospital is expected to be operationalized by May 5.

As part of the national effort for containment of COVID-19, the hospital is being constructed by Frontier Works Organization in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) on turnkey basis. Earth-breaking of said facility was performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 26.

The prefabricated state-of-the-art hospital will be dedicated to the treatment of patients infected by Coronavirus and other infectious diseases. The construction teams of FWO are working round-the-clock, ensuring proper anti-Coronavirus precautions for the complete workforce, in a bid to hand over the hospital for operationalization on the target deadline.

The hospital is spread over 40 kanals, with an approximate covered area of 70,000 square feet. It will have 7 blocks to accommodate patients, a laboratory block, an administration block, meeting rooms and living areas for doctors and staff, a cafeteria, and a mosque. The facility is being equipped with customized features necessary for such isolation facilities.