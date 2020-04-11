LHC suspends orders for recovery of salaries

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended recovery of salaries of past years from 35 demoted senior vice-presidents and vice-presidents of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by the petitioners challenging their demotion. Advocate Tariq Naseem on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the petitioners were appointed as assistant vice-presidents in 2009-10 and they were promoted to the posts of vice-presidents and senior vice-presidents after fulfilling all requirements during their service.

However, on March 6, the bank not only demoted the petitioners but also issued orders for recovery of salaries of past years from them, he added. The counsel contended that the step was not only against the law but also Supreme Court judgments. He submitted that as per Supreme Court judgments, the salaries of past years could not be recovered.

He submitted that the step was taken to extend certain staffers and officers of the bank. He pleaded the court for setting aside the demotion orders. The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended orders for recovery of salaries of past years from the petitioners and also sought reply from Zarai Taraqiati Bank President.