Covid-19 ‘sufferer’ jailed for coughing in face of nurses

LONDON: A suspected Covid-19 sufferer has been jailed for a year after coughing in the face of two NHS hospital nurses. Lance King was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Monday before coughing on the two A&E workers just after 1.30pm, Staffordshire Police said.

The 30-year-old also urinated on the floor of the cubicle and scribbled on himself and items within the cubicle with a pen from the nurses’ desk, the force added.

King, of no fixed address, was sentenced at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.