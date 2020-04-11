close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
April 11, 2020

Covid-19 ‘sufferer’ jailed for coughing in face of nurses

World

P
Pa
April 11, 2020

LONDON: A suspected Covid-19 sufferer has been jailed for a year after coughing in the face of two NHS hospital nurses. Lance King was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Monday before coughing on the two A&E workers just after 1.30pm, Staffordshire Police said.

The 30-year-old also urinated on the floor of the cubicle and scribbled on himself and items within the cubicle with a pen from the nurses’ desk, the force added.

King, of no fixed address, was sentenced at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Latest News

More From World