‘Final decision on lockdown on 14th’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the 200-bed field hospital established at the Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) Campus of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore for coronavirus patients.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Additional Secretary (Development) Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Umer Farooq and district administration officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister reviewed arrangements for providing treatment and care to coronavirus patients, saying that all confirmed patients from KSK quarantine centres should be shifted to this GCU field hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said they were reviewing the situation of all cities of Punjab on daily basis. Northern Punjab was reporting more cases than Southern Punjab and the areas under special focus were Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Jhelum where situation is being closely monitored on daily basis. The final decision of lockdown will be made after analysis of the situation on 14th April, she added. She requested the people to strictly follow the government guidelines for their protection. The minister said the government was maintaining the food supply chain besides taking initiatives to help and protect the labour class. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Around 40 patients have returned to their homes after full recoveries. Most of the cases under treatment are at Mayo Hospital. People are under stress due to the Corona Pandemic. In order to provide psychological support to people, Government College University has collaborated with government to set up a helpline where counselling is provided to people free-of-cost. The GCU Chemistry Department is also supporting the disinfection activities at selected sites.

Prof Zaidi told the minister that GCU was playing its role in curbing Covid-19, particularly helping the Punjab government for disinfectants, and in setting up a Mental Health Tele-counselling helpline for providing free online counselling services to people suffering from anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Committee for relief to daily wagers and labourers met here under the chair of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Deputy Commissioner’s office Friday.

Members of the Coordination Committee MPA Sadia Suhail, Dr Hussain Jaffery, Executive Director Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib and representative of welfare organisations attended the meeting.

The members of the Coordination Committee apprised the minister of the activities on relief to the labourers and daily wages earners. The minister said well-reputed organisations have been asked to support the government and all donors have been requested to collaborate with the government on a joint platform.

The minister said, “Besides ongoing distribution of ration and essentials to the deserving people, a database is being developed on fast track basis at the Union Council level to support the people most affected by the lockdown. The philanthropists must come forward to support the needy and stand by the government. Let me elaborate that we did not have any other choice except these restrictions.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that currently there are around 350 people under treatment in Lahore and they are being looked after very well.