Shuhada package for health workers killed in pandemic demanded

Islamabad : The prime minister will soon announce the extension of the government’s Shuhada Package to the doctors and paramedics, who lose life while treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

This was disclosed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry during an exclusive online talk on ‘Role of Ministry of Science & Technology amid COVID-19’ organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute here.

The minister stressed the need for e-governance during the 'current testing times when a worst case scenario is likely to upset the whole country due to the COVID-19 pandemic' and said his ministry was set to provide every support to the ministry of information and technology for an enhanced provision of broadband and internet services to reach people across Pakistan.

He further said the Ministry of Science and Technology could help produce COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment and hand sanitizers with the available resources. The minister asked the private sector to come forward and join hands with the public sector to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

“Our ministry’s doors are open to public policy think tanks like SDPI to come forward and enhance the scope of research and development in policy responses,” he said.

The minister said in light of the imminent harvesting season in the country, the ministry was working to provide technology to prepare affordable sanitizers at large-scale to be used for safe agricultural operations and construction workers and industry.

On the occasion, SDPI executive director Abid Qaiyum Suleri said war against coronavirus needed to be fought on many fronts, and one of them was science and technology.

"From the production of testing kits to ventilators, and from testing the quality of hand sanitisers available on the market to their production at an affordable price, the role of the science and technology ministry is very crucial," he said.

Appreciating the proactive role of the minister in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Suleri offered the government the SDPI’s all-out support and cooperation for policy research and outreach.