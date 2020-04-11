Complete lockdown in two Malir areas after 24 coronavirus cases emerge

The deputy commissioner (DC) of District Malir has ordered the law enforcement agencies to impose a complete lockdown in the Gulistan Society and the Chiragh Colony in Malir after 24 coronavirus cases surfaced in the two localities.

The order issued in this regard said 24 cases of the COVID-19 had been reported in the Gulistan Society and the Chiragh Colony which were sub-division of the Ibrahim Hyderi District in Malir. “Therefore, it is hereby ordered that a complete lockdown should be ensured” in these areas in accordance with the SOP issued by the home department, it read.

The district municipal commissioner in Malir and the deputy director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) in Malir have been ordered to ensure the spray of chlorine water to disinfect the two area.

The copies of the order were sent to the Karachi commissioner, the SSP Police Malir, the Sindh Rangers, the municipal commissioner and the DMC in Malir, the deputy director of the SSWMB in Malir, the district health officer in Malir and the assistant commissioner of the area.