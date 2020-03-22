Two cops suspended for torturing accused

PESHAWAR: The KP police authorities have suspended two police officials and ordered inquiry against them after a video went viral on social media where both were seen torturing an accused. The officials claimed the video was filmed in 2018 but someone has made it viral now. "The IGP took notice of the incident and both the special police officials have been suspended. The incident happened in 2018 in Daudzai and the accused were held for a theft case against whom cases were lodged in Peshawar and Mardan ," an official said without identifying the cops placed under suspension. In the video policemen are brutally torturing the accused while someone is making video of it. Many on social media said it is the routine of police that they torture accused in lock-up but hardly few cases are reported.

ANP extends support to KP govt in fight against coronavirus: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak has said that his party would extend all support to the government for the protection of the people from coronavirus. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had asked the ANP to support government measures for containing the spread of the virus. He said the government with the support of opposition wanted to control the spread of the virus. The ANP leader said the collective efforts would help protect the masses and added that political differences should not hinder the fight against the pandemic. He stressed the need for awareness campaign through print, electronic and other mediums. The ANP leader said that testing facilities should be provided at all big and small hospitals across the province.