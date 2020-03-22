Collective efforts must to tackle coronavirus threat: minister

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin on Saturday visited here and took briefing on precautionary arrangements adopted against coronavirus in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave briefing on the current position of coronavirus. He said that 41 isolation rooms had been functional in hospitals while precautionary measures were being adopting in the public transport and tankers of water along with soap were available in the public points. He also gave briefing on quarantine health facilities for suspected patients of coronavirus and informed that Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad had designated for patients of coronavirus. He informed about different plans of district administration. The minister expressed satisfaction over precautionary measures and said that all arrangements should be on keep high alert. Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Shakil Shahid and Mian Azad Kastro and officers of Health Department were also present.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Development Authority and the Wasa have started washing of roads with the disinfecting water in the city as a part of anti-coronavirus measures. During the campaign, all main and branch roads of the city and markets would be washed with disinfecting water to avert the threat of coronavirus spreading.

The campaign was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Public Prosecutions Ch Zaheeruddin at Chowk Clock Tower.

MPA Firdous Rai, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Wasa Managing Director Faqir Muhammad Ch, FDA ADG Amir Aziz and other officers and representatives of civil society were present on the occasion.

The Punjab minister operated the pressure pipe of disinfecting water for inaugurating the roads washing campaign. He appreciated the efforts being done by the FDA and the Wasa against coronavirus and said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was mobilising all-out resources on emergency basis to tackle the challenge of coronavirus.

He said that the individual and collective efforts should be continued at all levels to prevent from the spread of coronavirus. He maintained that all precautionary, preventive and medical arrangements had been put on high alert to avert the coronavirus, however, the citizens should show responsible attitude for adopting the precautionary measures and should avoid to go in people's gatherings, shaking hands and embracing each other as strict precautions.

He hoped that we would control the issue of coronavirus through joint efforts and firm commitment. MPA Firdous Rai lauded the arrangements of the FDA and the Wasa against coronavirus and said that provision of hands washing facilities with disinfecting water at public places and roads washing were commendable activities as a part of anti-coronavirus measures.

FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja thanked the Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin for inaugurating the roads washing campaign of the FDA and the Wasa.

He informed that that the FDA and the Wasa were actively performing duties against the coronavirus.

He added that the hands washing with disinfecting water facilities had also been arranged at public places to avert the spread of coronavirus and roads washing campaign would also be made successful in this regard. Wasa MD Faqir Muhammad Ch informed that the pressure vehicles, spraying machinery, medicines and manpower were being utilised for roads washing with disinfecting water.