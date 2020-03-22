Coronavirus threat: AKF launches mass awareness drive in Khyber

BARA: The Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khyber district chapter, on Saturday launched mass awareness campaign about coronavirus in three tehsils of the district.

The awareness drive was launched in Bara, Landikotal and Jamrud tehsils of the Khyber district.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Lal Akbar Afridi and general secretary Ijaz Afridi said that it was the duty of every person to take preventive measures against the coronavirus.

"The Al-Khidmat Foundation has taken steps to guide people against coronavirus," Lal Akbar said. He said the foundation would provide foods packages to the affectees in the locked down areas. Dr Lal Akbar Afridi advised the people particularly elderly people and children to take precautionary in these critical circumstances.

Later, the volunteers distributed facemasks, pamphlets, sanitizers and other equipment among the people of Bara bazaar. The move drew appreciation.