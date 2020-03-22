50 clubs to feature in Yaseen Cricket

LAHORE: The 50 prominent clubs to feature in 36th M Yaseen Akhtar Memorial Cricket Tournament. The matches will be played on knock out system. Every innings will consist of 20 overs. Without club identification no player will play match of the tournament. As per tournament rules, there should be one player up to 40 years age, one U-19 player while remaining should be up to 35 years of age in playing side.

The participated Clubs are: Apollo Club, Ludhiana Gym, Shahfaisal Club, Cricket Center, Tauseef Club, Ghalib Gym, Lahore Cricket Club, Model Town Greens, Lucky Star Club, Township Whites, New Iteefaq Club, Servis Club, Golden Stars, Stags Club, Khizra Club, Shining Club, Pindi Gym, Shoabi Club, Abdul Qadir Club, New Union Club, National Gym, Faran Gym, Model Town Gym, Lahore United Club, Wahdat Eaglets, Sabzazar Lions, Sabzazar Eaglets, Ideal Club, Shershah Club, Dar Club, Ravi Park Gym, Yuslim Club, Prince Club, Faran Sports, Anwer Sports, Gulberg Eaglets, Mughalpura Greens, Baghbanpura Greens, Nadeem Memorial Club, Raja Club, Samanabad Club, Mian Iqbal Memorial Club, Paragon Club, Albilal Club, Young Lucky Star Club, Bright Morning Club, Bostan Gym, Muslimabad Gym, Servis Colts.