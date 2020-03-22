Public advised to follow precaution against virus

LAHORE : The Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) has observed that the people will have to play a vital role in stopping spread of the calamity in the country.

“We request people to stay at home; do not go out unnecessarily; do not gather in the form of crowd. Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your hands, eyes, nose and mouth; adopt all the preventive measures that we have been requesting you,” PMA Central Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that PMA saluted the doctors who were serving the nation in this difficult time. They are on the frontline in the war “Pakistan versus Coronavirus.”

The government should immediately provide safety gears to the doctors and paramedics because their lives are at risk. Paramedics are the backbone of the healthcare system in the country. In the present situation, they are examining the patients at the cost of their life, even their families are also at risk. Immediate steps should be taken for the protection of doctors and paramedics, the PMA officer-bearer said.

He said, “PMA requests all the paramedics and doctors to follow all the preventive measures as per WHO guidelines.”

He asked the government to increase the quarantine facilities in the country and isolation wards should also be established with the required facilities and equipment particularly the ventilators.

On behalf of the PMA, he suggested the government form a uniform policy with the consultation of all stakeholders to fight coronavirus in the country.

PU labs dedicated to virus test

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed to the officials concerned to dedicate the PU laboratories having specific standards for the test of coronavirus suspects on emergency basis.

He was visited the laboratories of Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and Centre for Applied Molecular Biology here on Saturday. Eminent virologist Dr Muhammad Idrees, CEMB Director Prof Dr Ahmad Ali Shahid, Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics Chairperson Prof Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri, Centre for Applied Molecular Biology Incharge Dr Aleena and other researchers were present on the occasion.

Keeping in view the national emergency and taking measures in advance to cope with any situation, Prof Niaz Ahmad directed the officials concerned to shift relevant equipment to the laboratories having specific safety standards in order to carry out tests of coronavirus suspects. He said PU would bear the expense of first 1,000 tests of suspected patients of coronavirus which would be referred by Punjab Health Department. He said the country was facing critical situation.

Later, Dr Idress Ahmad briefed the PU VC about the diagnostic kit to test coronavirus patients and showed him some samples of already prepared kits. Dr Idrees said after receiving the raw material, the production of coronavirus diagnostic kits would be started at mass level. He said the tests of coronavirus suspects referred by Health Department would be conducted at dedicated laboratories. He said he would also give training to others so that results of coronavirus tests could be reported accurate