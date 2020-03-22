Every precautionary measure counts: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said “every precautionary measure counts” and called upon the nation to be responsible citizens, the Inter-services Public Relations said in a press release.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, as a follow-up of the National Coordination Committee meeting on March 20, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the Army chief’s meeting with the Prime Minister, Gen Bajwa directed the stepping up of the Army’s assistance to civil administration for containment of Covid-19.

“Protecting oneself is foundation for community / nation’s collective protection against pandemic,” Gen Bajwa said.

He added: “Every precautionary measure counts. Let’s be a responsible citizen at individual level first and in turn assist authorities for safety and protection at collective level. Every Pakistani must follow guidelines given by the government and health departments to make ongoing national effort a success.

“Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation, as displayed by China. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty. We shall succeed by being self-disciplined, cooperating, reinforcing each other and thereby synergising various efforts, IA (InshaAllah),” the Army chief said.