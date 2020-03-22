close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 22, 2020

Celebratory firing claims life

Peshawar

 
March 22, 2020

MANSEHRA: A man fell prey to a celebratory fire allegedly by his uncle in area here. Mohammad Ali, the resident of Bara Kau in Rawalpindi had come with a wedding party in Pano Dehri area here. He was injured in the festive firing. The locals rushed him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police arrested Mohammad Waheed, stated to be the uncle of the deceased, for the celebratory firing. The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Peshawar