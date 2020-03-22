Celebratory firing claims life

MANSEHRA: A man fell prey to a celebratory fire allegedly by his uncle in area here. Mohammad Ali, the resident of Bara Kau in Rawalpindi had come with a wedding party in Pano Dehri area here. He was injured in the festive firing. The locals rushed him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police arrested Mohammad Waheed, stated to be the uncle of the deceased, for the celebratory firing. The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities. —Correspondent