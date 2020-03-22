MQM-P demands release of mayor’s assistant

Showing concern over the picking up of the Karachi mayor’s assistant from his residence in Korangi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded of the government to reveal his whereabouts immediately.

The MQM-P claimed that dozens of plainclothes personnel came to Rehan Ali’s residence in several vehicles on Thursday and took him away. “Twenty-four hours have passed since he [Rehan] was picked up, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The family of the detained worker and the party members are in deep sorrow,” said the MQM-P spokesperson on Friday.

“Ali’s phone is switched off and the local police station is also not sharing any information about him. The party is concerned about his safety.”

“Ali is an old guard of the party and was serving as an assistant to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar,” the spokesperson added.