Sindh asks citizens to stay home for three days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked people to stay home for three days, as the number of local — or “social contact” — cases rose from 40 to 51.

“People should go into complete isolation for three days,” Shah said during the 23rd meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus. “It is important for people to remain inside their homes” for themselves and others’ safety. During its briefing to the committee, the Sindh health department informed the participants that there were 151 cases in Sukkur. The results of 420 samples from Sukkur Phase 2 were yet to be released as were those of 83 samples from Larkana.

The local cases in Sindh, on the other hand, rose to 51, the provincial health department told the meeting. “1,874 suspected cases of coronavirus were brought to the public hospitals. Of these, 21 have been tested,” the department added. “Seven-hundred-two suspected cases of coronavirus were brought to the private hospitals. Of these, five have been tested. Shah, in this regard, said the rising number of Sindh’s local cases was “extremely concerning”. “This is why I’m appealing to the people to stay inside their homes. People need not only save themselves but their children as well,” he added.

The Sindh chief of police Mushtaq Mahar said later that no more than five people should gather in cars, on the roads or at any other location and that legal action would be taken in case of violation. “The first and foremost action against a pandemic is to limit people’s movement. People should reduce their travelling [inside the city] as less as possible,” Mahar added.