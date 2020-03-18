‘Farmers get good rate of sugarcane’

LAHORE:Farmers during current crushing season were very happy that they got very good rate on sale of sugarcane, starting from Rs 275 to Rs 300 per maund, which is the highest in the history of Pakistan sugarcane price market.

This was claimed by Ch Hanif Gujjar, Secretary General Pakistan Kissan Movement, here on Tuesday. He said although the government had increased the sugarcane price from Rs 180 to Rs190 per maund due to the unity among farmers in Punjab which had decided that they will not sell sugarcane less than Rs 250. As a result, you saw that mills who were united and adamant to pay Rs 190 as they did not want to increase the cane price, resultantly mills got closed due to ‘no cane’ and the farmers’ unity showed the strength and they had to pay us minimum price of cane starting from Rs 250 upto Rs 300, he said.

Farmers’ unity is power and sugar millers this year had to bow to our wishes and farmers strength, he said and appreciated efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in supporting the farming community in getting good rate of sugarcane.