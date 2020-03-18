Courts asked not to schedule civil cases for three weeks

ISLAMABAD: In view of the growing spread of the contagion COVID-19, the federal government on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court (SC) as well as the provincial high courts not to schedule cases of civil nature for three weeks.

In a letter addressed to the Chief justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and chief justices of all the high courts, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice forwarded a summary of the minutes of the March 13 National Security Committee meeting wherein it was decided that the Chief justice of Pakistan and chief justices of the provincial high courts will be requested to instruct all courts not to schedule cases of civil nature for three weeks

It was further recommended that judicial magistrates and sessions judges be instructed to visit jails concerned for three weeks to process remand and bail cases. It was informed that the request will be reviewed at the end of this period.

In addition, the recommendation of the Islamabad High Court to only fix urgent bail matters also seems appropriate. It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court the other day directed implementation of preventive measures on urgent basis to minimise the spread of the contagion COVID-19, within its premises and to minimise the threat to the litigants, judges, staff as well the lawyers.

Similarly, in order to take stock of the preventive measures at high courts, district courts level, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has called emergency meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) on Thursday, at Supreme Court Islamabad to discuss the issue at length and devise effective strategy for the courts.

Meanwhile, as a part of additional precautionary measures, litigants represented by their counsels have been advised to avoid entering Supreme Court premises to escape overcrowding. However, respondents and in-person petitioners/parties may attend the court as and when summoned.

In Supreme Court Building, wash basins along with liquid soap dispensers have been installed at all entry gates so that people can enter the building after washing their hands.

Similarly, fumigation has been done to disinfect the building, and biometric attendance of the staff has been suspended.

Likewise, medical staff has been deputed at all entry points to monitor the temperature of every person regularly through infrared thermometers while entering the Supreme Court building.

Furthermore, employees have been advised to wash their hands properly prior to joining their work or after receiving any file or document and avoid shaking hands/physical contact with office colleagues and use face masks. Sanitizer dispensers have been installed at the building.