Ulema decree on coronavirus: Friday sermons shortened, Urdu speech abolished

ISLAMABAD: The Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Wafaq-ul-Madaris Pakistan and Ulema from various schools of thought Tuesday issued a decree asking clerics to cut short their Friday sermons and advising people to follow the government’s guidelines about prevention from the coronavirus.

The decree underlined that coronavirus had turned into a pandemic affecting human beings all over the world. It said people could prevent themselves from the virus by strictly following the Shariah.

The decree also demanded a ban all religious and political gatherings with immediate effect adding that the Urdu speech before the Friday sermon had been abolished for the time being and a short Friday sermon in Arabic would be delivered.

The decree also underlined that Friday prayers would be held on the bare floors of mosques, and carpets and other sheets should be removed and washed with cleaning detergents. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, chaired a joint sitting of leading scholars including Wafaq-ul-Masajid-e-Madaris-e-Pakistan, Darul Afta Pakistan and notable clerics including Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Qari Javed Akhtar, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Bhatti, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Allama Syed Sajjad Naqvi, Maulana Rafiq Jami, Qazi Mutiullah Saeedi, Allama Abdul Kareem Nadeem, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Ammar Baloch, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Abdul Rehman Darkhawasti, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Yasir Alvi and Maulana Ashfaq Patafi.

The decree said the entire world was at the risk of coronavirus and urged the public to seek Allah Almighty’s forgiveness and keep reciting Ayat-e-Karima and Darood Sharif.

The public also urged the people to perform ablution (Waddu) five times a day, stay away from the crowded places and follow the government guidelines. The decree urged the prayer leaders to ask the people to say Sunnah prayers at home and avoid shaking hands with each other.

The decree also urged the people to use sanitizers, face masks and wash hands with soap. It said some profiteers had increased the prices of sanitizers and face masks for more profit, which was sheer hoarding. It said excessive profiteering was also strictly forbidden as per Quran-o-Sunnah.

The Ulema also urged senior citizens to pray at home and ensure cleanliness in their homes and at the public places. They also urged philanthropists to come forward and ensure availability of soap and sanitizers to the poor segments of the society.