Gold prices up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion prices rose Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs76,732. In the international market, bullion rates increased $3/ounce to $1,473/ounce.