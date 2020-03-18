close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

Gold prices up Rs500/tola

OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion prices rose Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs76,732. In the international market, bullion rates increased $3/ounce to $1,473/ounce.

