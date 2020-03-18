Gold prices up Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion prices rose Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs76,732. In the international market, bullion rates increased $3/ounce to $1,473/ounce.
KARACHI: Bullion prices rose Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs76,732. In the international market, bullion rates increased $3/ounce to $1,473/ounce.