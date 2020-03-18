Coronavirus: Bajwa orders top brass to back civil administration

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed all commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist the civil administration for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

All medical facilities of the armed forces have been operationalised and are geared up to meet any eventuality for dealing with the pandemic of Covid-19, said the press release, which was issued on Tuesday. The decision was made as part of the national effort and in line with the decisions of National Security Committee taken on March 13.

Covid-19 testing labs have been established at major military hospitals across the country and central testing lab at Armed Forces institute of Pathology (AFIP), Rawalpindi. Covid-19 help desks have also been established at each military hospital for fast track handling.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully involved in assisting the government and provincial administrations to tackle the situation since the outbreak and duly vigilant of the developing situation post Covid-19,” ISPR said.